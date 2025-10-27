Home>>
Sewu River Bridge from an aerial perspective
(People's Daily App) 13:59, October 27, 2025
This stunning video captures the Sewu River Bridge from above as cars move slowly across it as if traveling through a live painting. The bridge's shape resembles a jade tree or a dragon in motion – truly breathtaking!
