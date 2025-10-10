We Are China

Swivel bridge in China's Guangdong rotated to targeted position

Xinhua) 16:26, October 10, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a swivel bridge to be rotated to its designated position along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.

The 11,216-ton bridge spanning 160 meters over a freight railway line was successfully rotated to the targeted position Friday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo shows a cargo train running under a swivel bridge along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a swivel bridge being rotated to its designated position along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.

Constructors inspect the foundation of a swivel bridge along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.

