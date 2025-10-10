Swivel bridge in China's Guangdong rotated to targeted position
An aerial drone photo shows a swivel bridge to be rotated to its designated position along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.
The 11,216-ton bridge spanning 160 meters over a freight railway line was successfully rotated to the targeted position Friday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
An aerial drone photo shows a cargo train running under a swivel bridge along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows a swivel bridge being rotated to its designated position along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.
Constructors inspect the foundation of a swivel bridge along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen High-speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 10, 2025.
