China Red Cross dispatches relief supplies after Typhoon Matmo hits Guangdong

Xinhua) 10:13, October 07, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) on Monday launched an emergency response following the severe impact of Typhoon Matmo, the 21st typhoon of the year, on south China's Guangdong Province.

According to the RCSC, a total of 3,400 sets of relief supplies, including family relief packages and blankets, have been urgently allocated for the affected areas.

Typhoon Matmo made landfall along the eastern coast of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, in Guangdong around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. It has also brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Hainan Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Yunnan Province.

