South China's Guangdong raises emergency response to approaching typhoon

Xinhua) 09:07, September 23, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province on Monday raised its wind emergency response to Level II, with two cities announcing a series of suspension measures, as Typhoon Ragasa approaches.

The Level II response, the second-highest in China's four-tier warning system, was activated at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Schools will suspend classes starting Tuesday in the cities of Zhuhai and Jiangmen -- while work, production, public transport and business operations will also be suspended later on Tuesday, according to the local flood, drought and wind control headquarters.

All passenger ferry services to the Chuanshan Islands in Jiangmen will be suspended starting Tuesday, as the wind speed may reach about 20 meters per second in the nearby sea area.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the maritime safety administration of the province had relocated over 10,000 coastal vessels across the province to safe waters for shelter.

Affected by the typhoon, heavy rains are expected to hit eastern Guangdong, the Pearl River Delta and western Guangdong from Tuesday to Thursday, with exceptionally severe rain likely in some areas.

To ensure safe railway operations, China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd. has decided to gradually suspend high-speed and conventional trains within Guangdong starting from noon on Tuesday, with the scope of suspensions adjusted dynamically according to the typhoon's impact. All high-speed and conventional trains in the province will be suspended throughout Wednesday. From the early hours of Thursday, train services will be gradually resumed as the typhoon's impact weakens.

The neighboring Fujian Province upgraded its typhoon warning to Level III at 11 a.m. Monday. The Fujian Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters also elevated its emergency typhoon response from Level IV to Level III at 11 a.m. on the same day.

Typhoon Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of 2025, is forecast to likely make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of Guangdong on Wednesday as a strong or super strong typhoon -- and severely affect the province from Tuesday to Thursday, the provincial meteorological observatory said.

