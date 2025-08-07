South China's Guangdong battles persistent downpours

Xinhua) 10:10, August 07, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Rescue workers are racing to contain flooding, search for trapped residents and clear blocked roads after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and traffic disruptions across south China's Guangdong Province.

By Wednesday evening, rescue workers had pulled eight of the 14 people trapped in the debris of a rain-triggered landslide in Dayuan Village, which is administered by the city of Guangzhou, according to local fire and rescue authorities.

One individual has been confirmed dead and seven injured. Search efforts are ongoing to free those who remain missing, said the emergency management bureau of Baiyun District, where the village is located.

The landslide struck at approximately 8:30 a.m., damaging multiple houses. An on-site rescue headquarters has been established to coordinate rescue and relief work, provide treatment for those injured, and evacuate affected residents. As of 5 p.m., a total of 996 residents have been evacuated.

Baiyun District has deployed 607 rescue personnel and mobilized 733 pieces of rescue equipment, including excavators, life detectors and emergency communication support vehicles. A total of 2,200 emergency and epidemic-prevention supplies such as tents and raincoats have also been allocated.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, six expressway sections, including two toll stations and one service area, along with six national or provincial highways and 36 rural roads across Guangdong remained closed due to persistent heavy rainfall, according to the provincial transport department.

Emergency crews are working around the clock to restore traffic flows.

Yang Guojie, chief forecaster at the provincial meteorological service, said the ongoing heavy rainfall is linked to a subtropical high-pressure system and an active monsoon trough.

China's top economic planner has allocated 100 million yuan (about 14 million U.S. dollars) from the central budget to support emergency recovery efforts following rainstorm-triggered floods in Guangdong Province, according to the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday.

The funds will be focused on restoring damaged roads, water supply systems, hospitals and other critical infrastructure and public service facilities in affected areas, accelerating a return to normal production and daily life, the commission said.

Rainfall is expected to ease by Thursday or Friday, with most parts of the province set to see cloudy skies and rising temperatures, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)