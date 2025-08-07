China launches Level-IV flooding emergency response in Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:17, August 07, 2025

Staff members cut a flood-toppled tree with a chainsaw in Dinghu District of Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2025. China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Wednesday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in Guangdong Province due to heavy rainfall and severe flooding, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. The southern province has been experiencing heavy rain since the beginning of the week, with the provincial meteorological observatory alarming about geological disasters, urban waterlogging and mountain torrents. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Wednesday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in Guangdong Province due to heavy rainfall and severe flooding, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The commission has dispatched a team to flood-affected areas to support local disaster relief efforts, prioritizing the securing of basic livelihoods for affected residents.

The southern province has been experiencing heavy rain since the beginning of the week, with the provincial meteorological observatory alarming about geological disasters, urban waterlogging and mountain torrents.

The rainfall is expected to ease by Thursday and Friday, with most areas of the province seeing cloudy skies and rising temperatures, according to the observatory.

A village Party chief checks a flood-damaged house in Huanghua Village of Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A man drives an excavator to clear silt and debris in Huanghua Village of Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows staff members clearing silt in Dinghu District of Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Staff members clear silt in Dinghu District of Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Villagers move flood-damaged furniture in Huanghua Village of Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows villagers clearing silt and debris in Huanghua Village of Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

