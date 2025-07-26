Foshan in China's Guangdong launches campaign to decrease mosquitoes

Xinhua) 11:16, July 26, 2025

A staff member sprays insecticide at Zhuangtou Village in Shunde, Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, July 25, 2025. Foshan launched a campaign to decrease mosquitoes and increase sanitation level of the city. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A staff member installs insect-proof nets on the sewer system at Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine Shunde Hospital in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, July 25, 2025. Foshan launched a campaign to decrease mosquitoes and increase sanitation level of the city. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

