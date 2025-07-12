Litang-Zhanjiang Railway provides convenience for fruit farmers

Xinhua) 11:30, July 12, 2025

Fruit farmers, putting their fruit baskets in the waiting hall, wait for check-in at Hechun Station of Litang-Zhanjiang Railway, south China's Guangdong Province, July 10, 2025. The green-painted trains running on the Litang-Zhanjiang Railway offer a very cost-effective ride to fruit farmers. The relatively slow trains stop at more stations compared with the speedy bullet trains. To provide convenience for farmers to sell their fruits, the railway department has set up special waiting areas at the stations, and the railway staff often offer a helping hand to them who are carrying heavy baskets. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A railway attendant (L) helps a fruit farmer carrying her baskets onto a train at Luchuan Station of Litang-Zhanjiang Railway, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Fruit farmers who have sold their fruits walk on the platform to take the train home at Yulin Station of Litang-Zhanjiang Railway, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Baskets carrying poles and a cart are seen at a train bound for Zhanjiang City of south China's Guangdong Province from Nanning City of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, south China, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Fruit farmers carrying fruits and daily necessities check in at Hechun Station of Litang-Zhanjiang Railway, south China's Guangdong Province, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Fruit farmers and passengers line up to board the train at Hechun Station of Litang-Zhanjiang Railway, south China's Guangdong Province, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

