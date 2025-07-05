First train of "Zheng He" Sea-Road-Rail International Multimodal Transport Service departs from China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:23, July 05, 2025

A staff member conducts inspection of the first train of the "Zheng He" Sea-Road-Rail International Multimodal Transport Service at Tengjun International Land Port in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 4, 2025. The train left Kunming on Friday. After arriving in Vientiane of Laos via the China-Laos Railway, the goods will be transported to Thailand, Singapore and Bangladesh through other three routes. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

