New train schedule takes effect in China

Xinhua) 08:29, July 02, 2025

Passengers wait for trains in Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers check in at Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers walk in Shanghai South Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Passengers wait for trains in Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin Municipality, July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers wait to board a train at Luoyang Longmen Railway Station in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at Wuxi Railway Station in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

A train attendant introduces meals to a passenger on a running train, July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Passengers check in at Xuzhou East Railway Station in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

Passengers check in at Huzhou Railway Station in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

A passenger is pictured at Shijiazhuang Railway Station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, on July 1, 2025. A new train schedule took effect in China on July 1, 2025, starting this year's 62-day summer travel season, according to the railway operator. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

