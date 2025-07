We Are China

China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) Middle Corridor Ultra-Express Block Train begins regular operation

Xinhua) 08:42, July 10, 2025

The China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) Middle Corridor Ultra-Express Block Train awaits departure at Tuanjiecun Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHONGQING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A freight train fully loaded with communication equipment, auto parts and other goods left Chongqing on Wednesday, marking the regular operation of the China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) Middle Corridor Ultra-Express Block Train.

After exiting China through the Khorgos port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, it will pass Azerbaijan and Georgia before arriving in Türkiye and other European countries.

The China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) Middle Corridor Ultra-Express Block Train awaits departure at Tuanjiecun Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) Middle Corridor Ultra-Express Block Train departs from Tuanjiecun Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) Middle Corridor Ultra-Express Block Train awaits departure at Tuanjiecun Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)