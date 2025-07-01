S China's Guangdong devoted to building industrial cluster for high-end equipment
A staff member sets parameters before welding at Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd. in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
GUANGZHOU, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Guangdong Province has been bolstering its pivot cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan and Dongguan to engage in manufacturing intelligent equipment, an effort to build an industrial cluster for manufacturing high-end equipment. In 2024, the province's operating revenue from the high-end equipment manufacturing reached 390.565 billion yuan (54.5 billion U.S. dollars) with the total profit standing at 18.873 billion yuan (2.63 billion U.S. dollars).
This photo taken on June 29, 2025 shows a laser cutting robot at Greatoo Intelligent in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A staff member checks a laser equipment at Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd. in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li An)
This photo taken on June 29, 2025 shows an automated tire transporting robot at Greatoo Intelligent in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on June 29, 2025 shows a hydraulic tire vulcanizing machine at Greatoo Intelligent in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on June 29, 2025 shows two industrial robots perform lion dance at Greatoo Intelligent in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo taken on June 29, 2025 shows a robotic arm grinding a unit at Greatoo Intelligent in Jieyang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Staff members operate laser equipment at Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd. in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li An)
