Cooling towers in vivid hues
(People's Daily App) 15:48, June 27, 2025
A netizen has captured workers painting a new design on a cooling tower in Meizhou, Guangdong Province. Several formerly dull and aged chimneys here now shine with vibrant colors.
(Produced by Li Zhuoman and Chen Shuang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
