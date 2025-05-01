Zhuhai in S China's Guangdong strengthens support for private enterprises

Xinhua) 10:46, May 01, 2025

Silicon carbide charging modules and a traction motor controller for New Energy Vehicles are pictured at a company of Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025.

In recent years, Zhuhai has introduced a series of measures to strengthen support for private enterprises, covering financial loans, intellectual property protection, and government services.

By 2024, the number of private economic entities in Zhuhai has risen to 418,100, accounting for 90.91% of the city's total market entities. Private industrial enterprises above designated size contributed 360.854 billion yuan (about 49.68 billion U.S. dollars) in industrial output value, representing 56% of the total output from all industrial enterprises above designated size in Zhuhai. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Six-inch silicon carbide wafers are pictured at a company of Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025.

A visitor takes photos of printer products at Ninestar Corporation in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025.

An unmanned yacht of Zhuhai Yunzhou Intelligence Technology Ltd. is tested in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025.

The "Blue Whale," a cutting-edge high-speed submersible unmanned surface vessel, is pictured in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2025.

