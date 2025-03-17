Guangdong holds high-tech focused job fair as emerging industries fuel job growth

South China's Guangdong Province on Sunday held a job fair that focused on emerging industries such as artificial intelligence (AI). The event highlighted growing demand for skilled talent in emerging industries, which is becoming a crucial driving force for stabilizing employment, an expert said.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Education and the Guangdong provincial government, the event offered more than 50,000 positions. Notably, nearly 10,000 roles targeted PhDs and postdoctoral researchers across education, healthcare, aerospace, AI and other cutting-edge fields, reflecting surging demand for high-end talent in innovation-driven industries, according to China National Radio (CNR).

Major players in AI and aerospace, such as the southern branch of iFlytek and China Southern Air Holding Co, offered positions with annual salaries ranging from 500,000 yuan ($69,081) to 1 million yuan. China Southern Power Grid provided more than 1,000 mid-to-high-level positions, with annual salaries between 200,000 yuan and 500,000 yuan, in fields such as battery design and materials development, according to CNR.

The job fair also featured opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, embodied intelligence, cell and gene technology, and deep-sea and space exploration, reflecting the growing demand in emerging industries.

Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday that these positions encompass not only traditional industries but also emerging sectors, which are key focuses for national economic development and industrial upgrading, offering abundant employment opportunities.

With the advancement of technology, industries such as AI, biotechnology, and new energy are rapidly rising. These fields require not only a large number of technical research and development experts but also professionals in marketing, sales, operations, and management. The innovation and application of technologies in these areas will create new job opportunities, providing more choices for college graduates and other job seekers, Wang added.

"Judging from the job postings, there is a strong demand for talent and labor in emerging industries. This sends a very positive signal for stabilizing employment," Li Changan, a professor at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Sunday.

The recruitment boom aligns with broader efforts to stabilize employment. China's employment market has gotten off to a good start this year, as indicated by the situation in the first two months, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping told a press conference on March 9.

As China's high-quality development continues to advance, many new technologies, products, and scenarios are being widely applied. The potential for diversified and differentiated consumption is steadily being unlocked, and the vitality of various market entities, innovation, and entrepreneurship has been effectively stimulated. These factors have laid a solid foundation for stabilizing and expanding employment, the minister said.

According to the 2025 Government Work Report, China aims to keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at about 5.5 percent, while creating more than 12 million new urban jobs in 2025.

Efforts will be made to advance the integrated and clustered development of strategic emerging industries, carry out demonstration initiatives on the large-scale application of new technologies, products and scenarios, and promote the safe and sound development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy and other emerging industries, according to the Government Work Report.

Li said that the development of new quality productive forces has led to the rapid emergence of new occupations and jobs, as indicated by the number of job postings. As emerging and future industries are booming, they are becoming a crucial driving force for stabilizing employment.

Guangdong is not alone in promoting jobs in emerging industries.

Also on Sunday, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po wrote in a blog post that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) welcomed and encouraged more tech companies to participate in nurturing young professionals in Hong Kong, providing them with high-quality employment and development opportunities.

Chan noted that many tech firms that are already established in Hong Kong or plan to expand their operations in the HKSAR are looking to hire more talent. In line with this, Hong Kong's Cyberport will host a two-day AI-focused job fair starting on Friday, featuring more than 580 enterprises and institutions offering more than 2,000 positions, with approximately 60 percent of the roles related to AI.

