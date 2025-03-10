China's employment sees good start this year: official

Xinhua) 09:11, March 10, 2025

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's employment has got off to a good start this year, as indicated by the situation in the first two months, an official said Sunday.

During the January-February period, the country's enterprises accelerated the resumption of production after the Spring Festival holiday, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the national legislature.

Backed by the government's supportive policies, Wang expected the country's employment situation this year to maintain overall stability with improvements.

The country has vowed to implement more proactive and impactful macro policies this year, which will provide strong support for economic growth and employment, Wang said.

She noted that the country will roll out a new round of policies this year to support the employment of young people, including college graduates, while helping labor-intensive industries boost employment during their industrial transformation and upgrading.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)