China intensifies employment support to stabilize post-festival labor market

Xinhua) 09:06, February 14, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has intensified efforts to stabilize the labor market and ensure smooth business operations following the Spring Festival by organizing both online and offline job fairs, as well as offering chartered buses, trains and flights to help migrant workers return to their jobs.

From mid-January to Feb. 11, a total of 22,000 recruitment events have been held nationwide, offering more than 15 million job opportunities, according to data released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Thursday.

Approximately 370,000 migrant workers have returned to their jobs, thanks to the 15,000 chartered buses, trains and flights provided, according to the data.

The period after the Spring Festival is crucial for businesses to resume operations and production, while also being a peak time for workers to change jobs and seek employment.

In the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions, businesses have swiftly resumed operations after the holiday to fulfill orders and boost production, driving a steady and growing demand for labor.

The ministry has focused on addressing businesses' workforce needs and strengthening inter-regional labor cooperation to ensure stable production and sustain economic growth.

From mid-January to mid-March, the ministry, along with seven other central authorities, will launch campaigns to offer employment services for workers and employers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)