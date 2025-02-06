Provinces help facilitate return of migrant workers

February 06, 2025 By Qiu Quanlin, Zhu Xingxin (China Daily)

Job seekers at a job fair in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, on Wednesday. Over 8,000 posts were offered at the fair. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

As China resumes full-scale operations after Spring Festival, authorities across the country are rolling out services to stabilize employment, with Guangdong province leading the way by organizing special trains and buses to help migrant workers return to work.

In January, Guangdong launched employment initiatives that will run through March, aimed at coordinating and providing services during the peak period of job changes before and after the eight-day holiday, which ended on Tuesday.

Various levels of human resources and social security authorities in the province plan to organize about 20 special high-speed trains to help migrant workers return to their workplaces.

Guangdong has more than 43 million migrant workers, including over 24 million from other provinces and regions, according to provincial human resources and social security authorities.

"I am satisfied with my current job and income in Guangdong," said Tan Jinying, who has worked in the province for nine years.

A native of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Tan has actively participated in skills training, continuously enhancing her expertise and business capabilities.

Starting as a front-line operator in 2014, she has grown into a technical specialist responsible for quality control and inspection.

"The company I work for has accelerated its transformation and upgrading, with automation continuously improving, helping to enhance efficiency and improve the work environment," she said.

Tan was among 600 migrant workers from Guangxi who returned to Guangzhou, Guangdong's capital, on a chartered high-speed train on Monday.

To accelerate the development of a high-level talent hub, Guangdong aims to strengthen the talent base of its modern industrial system, said Huang Kunming, Party secretary of the province, at a high-quality development conference on Wednesday.

The province will implement a talent action plan this year, offering competitive salaries and positions to attract 1 million university graduates for employment and entrepreneurship.

Similar initiatives have been launched in many regions to ensure a smooth return to work and attract more talent. Chartered buses and trains have been heading to various destinations in recent days.

In Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi province, a large-scale job fair was held on Wednesday, with more than 300 companies offering over 8,000 job positions. The event also featured livestreamed company presentations, allowing job seekers to learn about corporate culture and work environments in real time.

Fang Jingtong, a 23-year-old university student in Changsha, Hunan province, expressed her desire to return to her hometown of Taiyuan after graduating in June.

"Shanxi, known for its rich cultural and tourism resources, offers opportunities for young people like me majoring in visual design," she said.

The job fair featured positions in various sectors, including hardware design, marketing planning, operations management, and new media, catering to diverse career interests.

"We hope to recruit more young people skilled in high and new technology," said Yang Pu, a human resources manager at Foxconn's Taiyuan Technology Industrial Park.

The industrial park, one of seven on the Chinese mainland built by Foxconn Technology Group, plans to hire more than 50 engineers, human resources specialists, and college graduates.

