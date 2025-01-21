1,866 individuals prosecuted for crimes related to wage arrears in China in 2024

Xinhua) 14:13, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- In 2024, procuratorates in China prosecuted 1,866 individuals for failing to pay labor compensation, a 7.3 percent increase from the previous year, as part of efforts to combat malicious wage arrears.

The procuratorates successfully recovered over 244 million yuan (about 33.6 million U.S. dollars) in unpaid wages last year, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.

The Supreme People's Court has launched a nationwide campaign since November last year to tackle wage arrears to ensure migrant workers receive their rightful pay and return home for Spring Festival family reunions.

