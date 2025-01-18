China maintains stable employment in 2024 with lower unemployment rate

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in 2024, down 0.1 percentage points from 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

The employment situation remained generally stable in 2024, according to the NBS.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate in the country stood at 5.1 percent in December, while the rate for 31 major Chinese cities was 5 percent, NBS data showed.

In 2024, the number of rural migrant workers totaled 299.73 million, 2.2 million more than the previous year.

Employment pressure on young people has eased since July, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference. In December, the surveyed unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group (excluding students) decreased by 0.4 percentage points month on month, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

Fu attributed the stable employment situation last year to the expansion of the economy, the increasing job opportunities in the service sector, and the government's "employment first" policy.

Fu said that in 2025, more efforts will be needed to maintain stable employment due to the challenges facing the economy and job market.

He added that employment support programs will be rolled out for key sectors, industries, urban and rural communities, and small and medium-sized enterprises to promote employment among targeted groups and ensure overall stability in the job market.

Chinese authorities announced on Thursday that an employment promotion initiative would be launched from mid-January to mid-March, focusing on offering employment services to rural jobseekers and those seeking entrepreneurial opportunities, as well as to employers looking to hire.

