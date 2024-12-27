China raises maximum age for bus, truck drivers

December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has revised its driving regulations to extend the age limits for drivers of medium and heavy buses and trucks as part of the country's efforts to delay the retirement age and accommodate an aging workforce.

The maximum age limit for applying for a medium or heavy bus or truck driver's license, as well as for operating these vehicles, has been raised from 60 to 63, according to the revised regulations that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Drivers over 63 who intend to continue operating the vehicles may apply for a license extension, provided they successfully complete a medical examination along with tests assessing memory, judgment and reaction time. The extension can last up to three years, the Ministry of Public Security said.

In September, Chinese lawmakers approved a decision to raise the country's statutory retirement age, one of the lowest globally, marking the first such change since the 1950s.

The retirement age for men will be gradually increased from 60 to 63 over 15 years starting Jan. 1, 2025, while for women in white-collar jobs and blue-collar jobs will be raised from 55 to 58 and from 50 to 55, respectively.

