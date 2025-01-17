China's urban unemployment rate drops to 5.1 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 13:06, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in 2024, down 0.1 percentage points from 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)