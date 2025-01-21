Languages

China adds 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024

(Xinhua) 10:04, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China created a total of 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday.

