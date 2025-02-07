Job fairs held across China

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 7, 2025 shows people attending a job fair in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A recruiter (L) introduces job requirements to prospective applicants at a job fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Job seekers talk with recruiters at a job fair in Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2025. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A staff member (R) introduces recruitment information to a job seeker at a job fair in Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2025. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A job seeker looks at a list of the enterprises participating in a job fair held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Job seekers look for recruitment information on a screen at a job fair in Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2025. As the Spring Festival holiday ended, a variety of job fairs are held across the country. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

