China's Hengqin Port reports 10-millionth passenger of this year in record time

Xinhua) 08:29, May 08, 2025

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a view of Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Hengqin of Zhuhai City in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

GUANGZHOU, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The number of travelers who have this year passed through Hengqin Port in south China's Guangdong Province exceeded 10 million on Wednesday, a 32 percent increase from the same period last year.

The milestone was achieved 46 days earlier than last year, the fastest on record since the port's opening, according to the Hengqin immigration inspection station in Zhuhai, a city that neighbors Macao.

Statistics show that mainland travelers made over 6.9 million crossings, a 22 percent rise compared to the same period last year, driving the overall passenger flow surge. Weekends and holidays saw particularly high traffic, with a daily record of 128,000 crossings on May 2.

With increasingly convenient customs clearance procedures, more Macao residents are choosing to live, work and start businesses in Hengqin, leading to a steady increase in cross-border travel. This year, over 2.77 million cross-border trips were made through the port by Hong Kong and Macao residents, up 60 percent year on year.

China's expanding visa-free travel policies, along with measures such as a Hengqin-Macao tour group program and multiple-entry permits, have significantly facilitated cross-border travel. Foreign travelers moving through Hengqin Port have surpassed 130,000 this year, a 73 percent increase from 2024.

