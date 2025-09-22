South China city reports over 1,700 Chikungunya cases

Xinhua) 09:46, September 22, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Jiangmen, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, had reported 1,714 cases of Chikungunya fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, by Friday, prompting the launch of a public health emergency response.

All reported cases so far were mild, with no severe or fatal cases, officials said at a press conference on Saturday.

The city government on Friday decided to launch a Level III public health emergency response in light of the current Chikungunya situation in Jiangmen.

Chikungunya fever is an acute infectious disease caused by the Chikungunya virus -- featuring clinical symptoms including fever, rashes and joint pains.

This virus is transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)