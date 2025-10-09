Checking out Huajiang Canyon Bridge — the world's number one in both height and span

People's Daily Online) 13:42, October 09, 2025

Above the Huajiang Canyon, known as the "Earth's Crack", stands a steel truss suspension bridge, the world's number one in both height and span. This is the Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling in southwest China's Guizhou Province, the newest member of Guizhou's "World Bridge Museum."

How did engineers turn category-14 canyon winds into a gentle breeze flowing across the bridge? How did they overcome the bottleneck of transporting massive components through treacherous mountain roads? And how does this "sky bridge" connect not only landscapes but also livelihoods, creating a new tourism landmark? Today, let's explore how the Huajiang Canyon Bridge broke through these challenges.

