The world's greatest project on 'moving sand dunes'
(People's Daily Online) 14:01, October 28, 2025
The Xilamulun River originates in Hulaihure township on the edge of the Hunshandake sandy land, and stretches 397 kilometers. Known as the cradle and birthplace of northern ethnic groups, it is affectionately called the "Grandmother River" by local people. However, as society and the economy developed, this "Grandmother River," once a lifeline, became a natural barrier to economic and tourism growth.
Spanning the "Grandmother River," the Xilamulun Grand Bridge has transformed the landscape on both sides. Since its completion, the surrounding areas have undergone tremendous change.
