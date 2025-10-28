Building a 'steel rainbow' across the desert barrier
(People's Daily Online) 11:16, October 28, 2025
Located in Hexigten Banner, Chifeng city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Xilamulun Grand Bridge has set two world records as the world's tallest and longest-span prestressed concrete beam cable-stayed bridge with multiple low towers. For the engineers on the front line, the Xilamulun Grand Bridge is a miracle created through continuous scientific innovation.
