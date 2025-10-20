Home>>
Sunset greets seaside sightseeing train
(People's Daily App) 16:08, October 20, 2025
On October 18, 2025, passengers aboard a small coastal train in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, were treated to the spectacle of a striking ocean sunset during their journey.
