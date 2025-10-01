Xi calls for forging ahead with determination in advancing Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 09:07, October 01, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the nation to keep on working hard and forge ahead with determination in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

China's National Day falls on Oct. 1.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event along with around 800 Chinese and foreign guests.

"Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unprecedented cause," Xi said in his address. "Both aspirations and challenges inspire us to seize every moment and persevere with unwavering vigor."

Xi noted that over the 76 years since the founding of New China, the CPC has led the people to score splendid accomplishments through a spirit of self-reliance and continuous efforts.

Not long ago, China commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, which has inspired patriotism across the nation and pooled the strength for endeavor, Xi said.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to draw on historical experience to achieve greater national development.

Amid a complex situation this year, China has made new progress and achievements in further comprehensively deepening reform, promoting high-quality development, improving the people's wellbeing, and advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance, Xi said.

Noting that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is scheduled for next month to study suggestions on the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, Xi urged sound planning and implementation of the goals, tasks and strategic measures for the five-year plan to ensure decisive progress toward basically achieving socialist modernization.

He underscored the need to unswervingly implement the "one country, two systems" policy, and support Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions in better integrating into the country's overall development, as well as in growing their economies and improving the people's wellbeing.

Efforts should be made to deepen exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi noted.

Against the backdrop of rapid global changes unseen in a century, "we must practice true multilateralism, promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, and work with other countries to build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

The Communist Party of China and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attend a reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China along with Chinese and foreign guests at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

