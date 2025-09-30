TV programs on Xi aired in Hong Kong, Macao

Xinhua) 08:51, September 30, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, TV programs featuring President Xi Jinping, produced by China Media Group, have been broadcast on multiple mainstream media outlets in Macao and Hong Kong special administrative regions from Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, respectively.

"Xi Jinping's Cultural Story," one of the programs, presents a selection of vivid stories about how Xi personally planned and propelled cultural preservation efforts.

Another program presents Xi's discourses, alongside over 100 grassroots cases and interpretations from more than 40 observers, vividly illustrating Xi's economic thought.

A film documenting the whole process of the recent military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War will also be screened in Hong Kong and Macao.

