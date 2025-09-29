Home>>
Xi to pay tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day
(Xinhua) 08:06, September 29, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders will present flower baskets to fallen national heroes at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing on Tuesday morning to mark Martyrs' Day.
The leaders will be joined by representatives from all walks of life.
The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
