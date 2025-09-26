Home>>
Xi visits exhibition marking 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
(People's Daily App) 10:02, September 26, 2025
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday morning visited a themed exhibition in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a cultural center in Urumqi, the regional capital. From historic moments to modern achievements, the exhibition showcases the stunning evolution of Xinjiang. Check out this video to see the remarkable changes that have taken place.
