Xi meets with recipients of national medals, honorary titles in Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 09:43, September 25, 2025
President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with representatives from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, including four recipients of national medals and honorary titles.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
