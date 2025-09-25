Xi attends gala marking 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Xinhua) 08:31, September 25, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people while attending a gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, the regional capital, on Sept. 24, 2025. Xi joined people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to watch the gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang." (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

URUMQI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, the regional capital, on Wednesday evening.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to watch the gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang."

The gala is structured in three parts. The first part presents the vibrant efforts in Xinjiang's socialist construction. The second part showcases the dynamism brought by reform and opening up to the region while the final part depicts the beautiful vision of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang working together to pursue their dreams in the new era.

Senior leaders, including Wang Huning and Cai Qi, also watched the gala.

Xi, leading a central delegation, arrived in Urumqi on Tuesday to attend anniversary celebration activities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people while attending a gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, the regional capital, on Sept. 24, 2025. Xi joined people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to watch the gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang." (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people while attending a gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, the regional capital, on Sept. 24, 2025. Xi joined people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to watch the gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang." (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)