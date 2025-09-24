Xi arrives in Urumqi for celebrations of 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Xinhua) 08:51, September 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation receive a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups at the Urumqi Tianshan International Airport and in Urumqi's city proper, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Tuesday to attend activities marking the region's 70th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Bi Xiaoyang)

URUMQI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Tuesday to attend activities marking the region's 70th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the delegation received a warm welcome from people of various ethnic groups in Xinjiang at the airport and in Urumqi's city proper.

Xi is accompanied by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the central delegation, as well as Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Both Wang and Cai are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

