Curriculum, teaching syllabus on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era published

Xinhua) 15:08, September 23, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A book on the curriculum and teaching syllabus of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been published by the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Publishing House.

The book, comprising 26 courses, is intended for the education and training of Party members and officials.

The book aims to deepen the education and training of Party members and officials on the thought while providing standardized guidance for education and training institutions to impart education on the Party's new theories to Party members and officials.

