Xi congratulates China Zhi Gong Party on founding centenary

Xinhua) 13:07, September 19, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday congratulated the China Zhi Gong Party on its founding centenary.

In a congratulatory message, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the China Zhi Gong Party to unite overseas Chinese, returned overseas Chinese and their relatives, and Chinese students abroad to make new contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

As the earliest-founded among China's eight non-Communist parties, the China Zhi Gong Party has consistently worked in solidarity with the CPC, contributing wisdom and strength to the nation's struggles for independence, liberation, prosperity, and the well-being of its people, Xi said.

He expressed hope that the party would remain true to its mission of cooperation and continue to unite overseas Chinese, returned overseas Chinese and their families, as well as Chinese students abroad, in contributing to the cause of national reunification.

Founded in San Francisco, the United States, in October 1925, the China Zhi Gong Party is mainly composed of returned overseas Chinese, relatives of overseas Chinese from the middle and upper strata, as well as other noted figures with overseas ties.

A conference marking the 100th founding anniversary of the China Zhi Gong Party was held in Beijing on Friday. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended and addressed the event.

Xi's message was delivered at the gathering by Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)