China's V-Day commemorations enhance confidence in advancing national rejuvenation: Xi

Xinhua) 13:51, September 17, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives from various groups involved in organizing the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2025. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the leading group for the commemorative events, also attended Wednesday's meeting with the representatives. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's V-Day commemorations have strengthened the nation's resolve and confidence in building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, President Xi Jinping has said.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent speech after hearing a report summarizing activities held to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Delivered at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi's speech was conveyed on Wednesday at a summary meeting of the commemorative activities.

At the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing, Xi met with representatives from various groups involved in organizing the commemorations, praised their contributions and achievements, and encouraged them to make new accomplishments.

In his speech, Xi noted that the commemorations were both inspiring and motivating, and further carried forward the great spirit forged in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

"The events highlighted China's sense of responsibility in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

Xi underscored the need to continue using the commemorative events as a vivid textbook for education regarding patriotism, and to translate the confidence, pride and vitality they inspire into a strong driving force for advancing reform, development and stability.

He also emphasized the need to uphold the correct views on the history of the War of Resistance and World War II, while drawing wisdom and strength from the great victory achieved through the Chinese nation's heroic and united resistance under the CPC leadership.

"We should stand firmly on the right side of history and keep forging a better future by learning from history," Xi said.

He also urged efforts to effectively tell China's stories of the war of resistance against Japanese aggression and its peaceful development, showing the world that China remains a staunch defender of the post-war international order.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the leading group for the commemorative events, attended Wednesday's meeting with the representatives and addressed the summary meeting.

China has held a series of events for the commemorations, including a military parade in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square and a reception at the Great Hall of the People on Sept. 3.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group for the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, addresses a summary meeting of the commemorative activities in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)