Senior CPC official stresses study of fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a symposium on the publication of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Wednesday emphasized the importance of intensively studying the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on the publication of this volume in Beijing.

Cai said the fifth volume of the book reflects the latest theoretical achievements made by the Chinese communists in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

He emphasized the need to firmly believe in the Party's innovative theories for the new era and put them into practice while studying the fifth volume.

Cai said this volume provides a scientific overview of how the Chinese people, under the Party's leadership, have advanced Chinese modernization since the 20th CPC National Congress in October 2022.

He called for holistic study -- along with deeper theoretical research and interpretation -- of all five volumes of the book.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium.

The fifth volume has been published by Foreign Languages Press in both Chinese and English and is available at home and abroad.

It contains a compilation of 91 pieces of spoken and written works of Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, from May 27, 2022 to Dec. 20, 2024, along with 41 photographs taken during this period of time. It is divided into 18 sections by topic.

Previously, four volumes of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" had been published in multiple languages since 2014.

As of March this year, the four volumes had been translated into over 40 languages, with distribution spanning over 180 countries and regions worldwide, according to the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration.

