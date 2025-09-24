Xi urges concerted efforts to better build beautiful Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:14, September 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo while meeting with representatives from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

URUMQI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged concerted efforts to better build a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of Chinese modernization, when he met with representatives from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, earlier in the day to attend activities marking the region's 70th founding anniversary.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, he extended sincere greetings and heartfelt wishes to the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Xi also held separate meetings with local officials, leaders of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, cadres who come to work in Xinjiang from other parts of the country, judicial workers, police officers, and patriotic members of the religious circles, among others.

Xi also met with military officers ranked colonel and above, along with grassroots role models and civilian personnel from troops stationed in Urumqi. He conveyed cordial greetings to all military personnel in Xinjiang on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

Senior officials, including Wang Huning and Cai Qi, attended these meetings.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo while meeting with representatives of local officials at various levels and from various departments in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo while meeting with leaders of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo while meeting with representatives of cadres who come to work in Xinjiang from other parts of the country in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of cadres who come to work in Xinjiang from other parts of the country in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo while meeting with representatives of judicial workers and police officers in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo while meeting with representatives of patriotic members of the religious circles in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of military personnel stationed in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)