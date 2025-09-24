Xi leads central delegation to Urumqi for 70th anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

September 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to a cheering crowd upon his arrival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. Xi, who leads a central delegation, arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Tuesday to attend activities marking the autonomous region's 70th founding anniversary. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

URUMQI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday arrived in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, to attend activities marking the autonomous region's 70th founding anniversary.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has led a central delegation to Xinjiang for the celebrations, marking the first time in the history of the Party and the country that such an arrangement has been made.

At about 2:20 p.m., Xi's plane landed at the Urumqi Tianshan International Airport. He stepped out of the cabin and waved to a cheering crowd.

As he descended from the ramp, Xi received flowers from children and was welcomed by songs and dances performed by people of various ethnic groups.

Crowds lined the streets of Urumqi, waving red flags to welcome the convoy as Xi waved to the people through his open window.

Xi is accompanied by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the central delegation, as well as Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Both Wang and Cai are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

