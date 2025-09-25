Xi visits exhibition marking 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Xinhua) 08:34, September 25, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a themed exhibition in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a cultural center in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

URUMQI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping visited on Wednesday morning a themed exhibition in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a cultural center in Urumqi, the regional capital.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized that the profound changes in Xinjiang over the past 70 years are a vivid reflection of the historic process of national rejuvenation.

Practice has proven that the system of regional ethnic autonomy established by the Party is entirely correct, Xi said, noting that the Party's policy for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era is both scientific and effective, and must be adhered to for the long term.

The exhibition provides a panoramic view of the development achievements stemming from unity, diligence and perseverance of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang over the past 70 years under the strong leadership of the CPC and with the vigorous support from other parts of the country.

The items on display include historical footage, industrial products, restored scenes of a department store, photos showcasing the achievements in poverty alleviation, exhibition boards on ethnic unity, and a map of ports illustrating the region's expanding openness.

Praising the exhibition for conveying positive energy and inspiring visitors, Xi called for organizing visits to encourage officials and people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to continue striving for a better and happier life on the path to common prosperity.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and others took part in the visit. Both Wang and Cai are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a themed exhibition in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a cultural center in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a themed exhibition in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a cultural center in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a themed exhibition in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a cultural center in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)