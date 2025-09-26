Xi congratulates Mutharika on election as Malawian president

Xinhua) 21:19, September 26, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended congratulations to Peter Mutharika on his election as president of Malawi.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that China and Malawi are sincere, friendly and mutually supportive good friends and partners, noting that President-elect Mutharika made significant contributions to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2007.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the China-Malawi relationship has developed steadily and smoothly, with continuous deepening of political mutual trust and fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, Xi said, adding that the two countries have supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Xi expressed his readiness to work with Mutharika to firmly support each other, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the continuous development of China-Malawi strategic partnership, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

