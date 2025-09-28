Xi, Cuban leader exchange congratulations on 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:57, September 28, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president, on Sunday exchanged congratulations on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that 65 years ago, Cuba took the lead among Western Hemisphere countries in establishing diplomatic relations with New China, opening a new chapter in China-Cuba relations.

Over the past 65 years, China-Cuba relations have continued to deepen, becoming a model of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries as well as a model of sincere mutual assistance among developing countries, Xi said.

Xi noted that in recent years, the two leaders have maintained close communication and guided relations between the two parties and two countries to new heights. Xi also recalled that not long ago, Diaz-Canel came to China to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. They met again and reached an important consensus on building a closer China-Cuba community with a shared future, Xi said.

The Chinese president stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Cuba relations and is ready to work with Diaz-Canel to take the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen high-level political mutual trust, systematically advance development cooperation, strengthen all-round strategic coordination, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and continuously achieve new outcomes in building a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

A joint congratulatory message by Diaz-Canel and General Raul Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, noted that for more than 60 years, Cuba-China relations have stood the test of time and continued to grow, with the two sides enjoying deep political mutual trust, close exchanges on socialist development, and a continually strengthened traditional brotherhood and friendly cooperation.

Cuba firmly adheres to the one-China principle, opposes external interference in China's internal affairs, and remains committed to advancing the building of a Cuba-China community with a shared future and opposing hegemonism, said the message.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero also exchanged congratulatory messages. Li said that he is ready to maintain close communication with Marrero and take the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously translating high-level political mutual trust into tangible cooperation results and steadily enriching the content of the China-Cuba community with a shared future.

For his part, Marrero said that he is ready to work with Li to effectively implement the consensus reached by the two countries' top leaders and to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

