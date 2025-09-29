Xi urges Party schools to play better role in cultivating talent, offering advice for CPC

Xinhua) 08:04, September 29, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Party schools to play a better role in cultivating talent and offering advice for the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the work of Party schools (academies of governance).

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Party schools at all levels have continuously raised the quality of their teaching and research, making new progress and achievements in their work, Xi noted.

Party schools should remain faithful to the Party and bear in mind their founding missions, Xi said, requiring the schools to make their education and training more targeted and effective through reform, while strengthening research and interpretation of the Party's new theories.

Xi also emphasized the importance of cultivating competent officials and teachers, improving the management and supervision over students, and elevating the quality of Party school operation.

Xi's important instruction was conveyed by Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), during a meeting on Party school work held in Beijing on Sunday.

Chen called for high-quality work in nurturing talent and offering advice, and urged efforts to enhance the study of the Party's new theories.

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), conveys Chinese President Xi Jinping's important instruction and delivers a speech during a meeting on Party school work held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Party schools to play a better role in cultivating talent and offering advice for the CPC. Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the work of Party schools (academies of governance). (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)