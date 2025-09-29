83-year-old border guard gives thumbs-up to Xi

(People's Daily App) 15:15, September 29, 2025

During a meeting with representatives from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, President Xi Jinping is greeted with a thumbs-up from Burumahan Maoleduo, recipient of the national honorary title of "the people's role model." She has guarded the border for decades, and carved the characters "中国" – "China" – onto more than 100,000 stones.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)