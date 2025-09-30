Xi pays tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day

Xinhua) 10:24, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state attended a ceremony on Tuesday morning at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing to present flower baskets to fallen national heroes.

The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the National Day in China. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The other leaders included Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng. They were joined by representatives from all walks of life at the ceremony.

At 10 a.m., all attendees sang the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence in tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the Chinese people and the development of the People's Republic of China.

Nine large flower baskets were placed in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.

Xi and other leaders walked up to the foot of the monument, where he straightened the ribbons on the baskets. Then, they walked around the monument to pay their tributes.

The baskets, with ribbons reading "Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes," were presented in the name of the CPC Central Committee; the National People's Congress Standing Committee; the State Council; the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; the Central Military Commission; non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and patriots without party affiliations; people's organizations and people from all walks of life; veterans, retired senior officials and the relatives of martyrs; and Chinese Young Pioneers.

The ceremony was presided over by Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)