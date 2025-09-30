Xi's article on community for Chinese nation to be published

Xinhua) 15:55, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on a community for the Chinese nation will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 19th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)